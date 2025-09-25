Open Menu

FIA Arrests Another Human Smuggler

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM

FIA arrests another human smuggler

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a human trafficker as a part of its ongoing

crackdown on human smuggling networks.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the accused, Muhammad Irfan, was apprehended in

Sheikhupura for defrauding citizens by offering fake overseas employment opportunities

and collecting a large sum of money.

He allegedly extorted Rs 6.2 million from a citizen by promising a job in Canada. After

receiving the money, the accused failed to deliver on his promise and went into hiding.

