FIA Arrests Another Human Smuggler
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a human trafficker as a part of its ongoing
crackdown on human smuggling networks.
According to an FIA spokesperson, the accused, Muhammad Irfan, was apprehended in
Sheikhupura for defrauding citizens by offering fake overseas employment opportunities
and collecting a large sum of money.
He allegedly extorted Rs 6.2 million from a citizen by promising a job in Canada. After
receiving the money, the accused failed to deliver on his promise and went into hiding.
