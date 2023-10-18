FIA arrests two fake officers

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to arrest two fake FIA officers for harassing a citizen, on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Complaint Basit son of Hazoor Ahmed resident of Jalalpur Pirwala informed FIA Multan about two fake FIA officers who allegedly issued fake notices and harassed him.

FIA team led by Shafqat Ehsan (SI) and Zeshan Khan (ASI) raided and managed to arrest the outlaws named Muhammad Talha son of Abdul Shakoor and Muhammad Wasim Akram son of Muhammad Akram, both residents of Shujabad.

Further investigation is in progress in this regard.