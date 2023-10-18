Open Menu

FIA Arrests Two Fake Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 01:00 PM

FIA arrests two fake officers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to arrest two fake FIA officers for harassing a citizen, on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Complaint Basit son of Hazoor Ahmed resident of Jalalpur Pirwala informed FIA Multan about two fake FIA officers who allegedly issued fake notices and harassed him.

FIA team led by Shafqat Ehsan (SI) and Zeshan Khan (ASI) raided and managed to arrest the outlaws named Muhammad Talha son of Abdul Shakoor and Muhammad Wasim Akram son of Muhammad Akram, both residents of Shujabad.

Further investigation is in progress in this regard.

Related Topics

Multan Wasim Akram Progress Jalalpur Pirwala Shujabad Federal Investigation Agency

Recent Stories

re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to ..

Re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to enhance circular economy

17 minutes ago
 FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals ..

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals: Senior official

32 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

39 minutes ago
 UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with Core42 to enhance national ..

1 hour ago
 GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pensi ..

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa Int ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Du ..

13 hours ago
 Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

13 hours ago
 Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

13 hours ago
 No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaj ..

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan