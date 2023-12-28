Open Menu

FIA' Media Awareness-raising Campaigns To Counter 'human Trafficking': Director

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 12:00 PM

FIA' media awareness-raising campaigns to counter 'human trafficking': Director

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Israr Ahmed Khan Thursday said that his department was taking revolutionary step towards warding off the menace of 'human trafficking' in all its forms and raising mass media drives to prevent vulnerable persons from becoming victims where they will be encouraged to report these cases actively.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had recently launched the National Trafficking in Person (TIP) Hotline for the registration of complaints against human trafficking.

This innovative approach aims to provide comprehensive support to victims and streamline the process of reporting and addressing human trafficking cases throughout country, he mentioned.

He also highlight efforts to provide care and support for victims of this crime, adding, we are educating people about how to report cases of human trafficking and the legal penalties facing those who commit this crime.

“Human trafficking can occur in any city across this country, and only through education, awareness, information sharing and campaigns like this one, can we protect our youth and those most vulnerable in our community,” he added.

Director said that citizens can complaints against human traffickers by calling 111-247-786, adding, facilitation center will swiftly transmit complaints against traffickers to relevant police stations nationwide with a single click.

Related Topics

Police Education Federal Investigation Agency Media All From Click

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

3 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

12 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

12 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

12 hours ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

12 hours ago
Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

12 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

13 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

13 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

13 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

13 hours ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan