FIA' media awareness-raising campaigns to counter 'human trafficking': Director

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Israr Ahmed Khan Thursday said that his department was taking revolutionary step towards warding off the menace of 'human trafficking' in all its forms and raising mass media drives to prevent vulnerable persons from becoming victims where they will be encouraged to report these cases actively.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had recently launched the National Trafficking in Person (TIP) Hotline for the registration of complaints against human trafficking.

This innovative approach aims to provide comprehensive support to victims and streamline the process of reporting and addressing human trafficking cases throughout country, he mentioned.

He also highlight efforts to provide care and support for victims of this crime, adding, we are educating people about how to report cases of human trafficking and the legal penalties facing those who commit this crime.

“Human trafficking can occur in any city across this country, and only through education, awareness, information sharing and campaigns like this one, can we protect our youth and those most vulnerable in our community,” he added.

Director said that citizens can complaints against human traffickers by calling 111-247-786, adding, facilitation center will swiftly transmit complaints against traffickers to relevant police stations nationwide with a single click.