Film director Masood Pervez remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Renowned film director Masood Pervez was remembered on Sunday on his 23rd death anniversary.

He was born in Amritsar in British India in 1918. After the Partition, he migrated to Pakistan and settled in Lahore.

Movie 'Beli' was his directorial debut. He directed and produced urdu and Punjabi films, including Heer Ranjha, Zehr-e-Ishq, Koil and Khak Aur Khoon.

He was awarded Nigar Award twice and died on March 10 in Lahore in 2001.