Final Test For Police Recruitment Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The written examination of candidates for recruitment as constable, assistant and other posts in the Punjab Police Department was held at the University of Sargodha playground, here on Friday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran and Additional SP and Chairman Recruitment Committee were also present. Before the examination, candidates' biometric verification was conducted while strict security arrangements were also made. A total of 419 candidates from Sargodha distrct participated in the test while 205 candidates qualified for the final written test.

Successful candidates will be interviewed in the third phase, a police spokesman said.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said the recruitment was being done in a transparent manner, while all possible measures had been taken to eliminate the culture of 'Shifarish' and ensure merit in recruitment by video recording every phase.

Successful candidates in the examination will be informed by the local police, and their list would also be shared on the social media page of the police, he added.

