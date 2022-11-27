FIR registered against Azam Swati

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :A first Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Azam Khan Swati in police station Kuchlak, here, on the complaint of a local businessman on Sunday, according to police.

The complaint was registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (Peca).

The complainant said the PTI leader in his speech "leveled baseless allegations against the institution, and as a patriotic citizen, this action was intolerable for him".

The case was registered under sections 131, 153, 504, 501, 505, 109 of Pakistan Penal Code.