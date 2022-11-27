UrduPoint.com

FIR Registered Against Azam Swati

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2022 | 08:00 PM

FIR registered against Azam Swati

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :A first Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Azam Khan Swati in police station Kuchlak, here, on the complaint of a local businessman on Sunday, according to police.

The complaint was registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (Peca).

The complainant said the PTI leader in his speech "leveled baseless allegations against the institution, and as a patriotic citizen, this action was intolerable for him".

The case was registered under sections 131, 153, 504, 501, 505, 109 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Sunday FIR 2016 Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

11 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

20 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

20 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

20 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.