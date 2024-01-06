Open Menu

Firdous Promises More Facilities For Villages

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Firdous promises more facilities for villages

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Former Federal Minister and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Central Information Secretary Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said women living in villages face more difficulties, unfair distribution of resources, unavailability of basic necessities of life and forced to live a life of deprivation.

She expressed these views during an election campaign in her constituency NA-70 and addressing a women gathering in Thaba, Najwal, Malagar Pur, Jagoo Chak, Rum and Siddara. She said, "Due to lack of education, health, employment, drinking water, infrastructure, travel facilities in villages, women are facing enormous problems.

As a woman I am well aware of them."

She said that to remove the deprivations of women, she had provided gas to remote villages of Pakistan. "Four degree colleges have been established in villages. Sharifan Bibi Memorial Hospital, equipped with modern medical facilities for better healthcare of mother and child, has been established in Kubbe Chak, where all kinds of medical facilities are being provided to women," she added.

She appealed to people to vote for her so that she could play a role in resolving the problems of rural people on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Education Water Vote Firdous Ashiq Awan Women Gas All NA-70 Employment

Recent Stories

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

5 hours ago
 Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in thir ..

Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in third Test

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

17 hours ago
 96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebr ..

96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebrates in Larkana

17 hours ago
Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early ..

Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early rate cut hopes

17 hours ago
 Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presiden ..

Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presidential bid

17 hours ago
 Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

17 hours ago
 Academicians play vital role in driving movements ..

Academicians play vital role in driving movements forward : Mushaal

17 hours ago
 Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hosp ..

Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hospitals since Oct 7, says WHO

17 hours ago
 Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led ..

Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led coalition

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan