Firdous promises more facilities for villages

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Former Federal Minister and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Central Information Secretary Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said women living in villages face more difficulties, unfair distribution of resources, unavailability of basic necessities of life and forced to live a life of deprivation.

She expressed these views during an election campaign in her constituency NA-70 and addressing a women gathering in Thaba, Najwal, Malagar Pur, Jagoo Chak, Rum and Siddara. She said, "Due to lack of education, health, employment, drinking water, infrastructure, travel facilities in villages, women are facing enormous problems.

As a woman I am well aware of them."

She said that to remove the deprivations of women, she had provided gas to remote villages of Pakistan. "Four degree colleges have been established in villages. Sharifan Bibi Memorial Hospital, equipped with modern medical facilities for better healthcare of mother and child, has been established in Kubbe Chak, where all kinds of medical facilities are being provided to women," she added.

She appealed to people to vote for her so that she could play a role in resolving the problems of rural people on a priority basis.