Open Menu

PAF’s Swift, Timely Response Compels 4 Indian Jets To Retreat

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 12:40 PM

PAF’s swift, timely response compels 4 Indian jets to retreat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A timely and swift response by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) forced four Indian Rafale jets to retreat.

According to Security Sources, "On the night of April 29/30, four Indian Rafale jets conducted patrolling within Indian geographical boundaries over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

” However, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) immediately detected the Indian fighter jets, they said.

They said that Indian jets became flustered and retreated owing to the timely and prompt action by the PAF.

The Pakistani armed forces remain fully prepared and alert to give a befitting response to any aggression from India, the Security sources said.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

4 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

19 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

19 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

19 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

19 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

19 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

20 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

20 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

20 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan