PAF’s swift, timely response compels 4 Indian jets to retreat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A timely and swift response by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) forced four Indian Rafale jets to retreat.

According to Security Sources, "On the night of April 29/30, four Indian Rafale jets conducted patrolling within Indian geographical boundaries over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

” However, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) immediately detected the Indian fighter jets, they said.

They said that Indian jets became flustered and retreated owing to the timely and prompt action by the PAF.

The Pakistani armed forces remain fully prepared and alert to give a befitting response to any aggression from India, the Security sources said.