Fire In Regional Tax Office In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:22 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) : Some precious office equipment and huge quantity of cigarettes were gutted as a fire broke out in the basement of Regional Tax Office here .

According to spokesman of regional tax office, the fire erupted due to short-circuit in the basement.

The blaze engulfed entire surroundings of basement where huge quantity of cigarettes ,seized from smugglers, was stored.

Worth of the cigarettes was estimated to be Rs.10 million.

