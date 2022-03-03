First ever KPIC applet forum of the province becomes operation in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :First ever applet forum/court of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) Thursday became operational at the divisional headquarter of Hazara Abbottabad. KP government would soon establish KPIC forums/courts in other divisions of the province.

Today Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commissioner Riaz Khan Daudzai along with his team including Assistant Registrar Abbottabad Hamad Ahmed at Divisional Office Abbottabad sent a summons to various departments.

Besides Public Information Officers (PIOs) of District Police Offices of Haripur and Abbottabad, the summons was issued to PIO Mineral Development Mansehra and PIO District education Office Abbottabad.

The Commission directed the PIOs to expedite the provision of information to the complainants.

Appellate Courts will not only reduce the workload of the Commission but also save the complainants additional fatigue and valuable time and resources.

The Divisional Offices of KPIC Public Information Officers will not only help in enforcing the Right To Information (RTI) Act in KP through a framework of cooperation with PIOs, media and civil society but also improve the accountability of the administration and will also help strengthen accountability. It is mentioned that such appellate forums in other divisions of the province will start functioning in the near future.