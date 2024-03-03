First ever selection of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj via NTS ensures transparency: Aneeq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Sunday said the selection of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj is being conducted for the first time in history through the National Testing Service (NTS) in a landmark move prioritizing transparency.

He announced this milestone during his visit to the NTS center in the Federal capital. During the visit, he oversaw the administration of written exams for the selection of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj and Hajj Medical Mission personnel for Hajj 2024.

Emphasizing the significance of this development, he highlighted that every year, Pakistani assistants and doctors are deployed for Hajj duties. Last year, he said there were 794 assistants, while this year, the number stands at 625. Similarly, the number of doctors remains consistent at 540, as it was in the previous year, he added.

Aneeq further stated that this year, they pledge to serve the pilgrims diligently, and those selected through the written exam would demonstrate enhanced performance during the Hajj 2024.