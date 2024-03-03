Open Menu

First Ever Selection Of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj Via NTS Ensures Transparency: Aneeq

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 07:30 PM

First ever selection of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj via NTS ensures transparency: Aneeq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Sunday said the selection of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj is being conducted for the first time in history through the National Testing Service (NTS) in a landmark move prioritizing transparency.

He announced this milestone during his visit to the NTS center in the Federal capital. During the visit, he oversaw the administration of written exams for the selection of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj and Hajj Medical Mission personnel for Hajj 2024.

Emphasizing the significance of this development, he highlighted that every year, Pakistani assistants and doctors are deployed for Hajj duties. Last year, he said there were 794 assistants, while this year, the number stands at 625. Similarly, the number of doctors remains consistent at 540, as it was in the previous year, he added.

Aneeq further stated that this year, they pledge to serve the pilgrims diligently, and those selected through the written exam would demonstrate enhanced performance during the Hajj 2024.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Visit Sunday NTS Jobs NTS

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

20 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

20 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

20 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

20 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

20 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

20 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

20 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

20 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

20 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan