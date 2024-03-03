First Ever Selection Of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj Via NTS Ensures Transparency: Aneeq
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Sunday said the selection of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj is being conducted for the first time in history through the National Testing Service (NTS) in a landmark move prioritizing transparency.
He announced this milestone during his visit to the NTS center in the Federal capital. During the visit, he oversaw the administration of written exams for the selection of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj and Hajj Medical Mission personnel for Hajj 2024.
Emphasizing the significance of this development, he highlighted that every year, Pakistani assistants and doctors are deployed for Hajj duties. Last year, he said there were 794 assistants, while this year, the number stands at 625. Similarly, the number of doctors remains consistent at 540, as it was in the previous year, he added.
Aneeq further stated that this year, they pledge to serve the pilgrims diligently, and those selected through the written exam would demonstrate enhanced performance during the Hajj 2024.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM initiates polio eradication campaign in KP4 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 3.2m from 232 defaulters in 24 hours14 minutes ago
-
70th Annual General Alumni meeting at UAF14 minutes ago
-
45 power pilferers netted in MEPCO region14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to devise plan for eliminating encroachments on Nullah Leh24 minutes ago
-
ADC General chairs special price magistrates meeting24 minutes ago
-
13 stolen motorcycles recovered24 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 350 power pilferers in 24 hours24 minutes ago
-
5 injured in road accident34 minutes ago
-
PML-N Women wing congratulates PM Shehbaz Sharif34 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for Ramazan package distribution reviewed34 minutes ago
-
USKT chairman meets Ethiopian, Moroccan ambassadors34 minutes ago