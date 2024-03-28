First Inter Schools Naat Competition Held In Larkana
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 10:16 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association organized the first Inter-Schools Naat Competition in Larkana where the guest of honor was Fauzia Naz Mangrio, Regional Director Inspection and Registration Private Schools and Institutions.
The provincial president of the association, Akhtar Markiani, program organizer Obaidullah Brohi and others participated. In the event, students from more than 30 private educational institutions recited Naat Rasool Maqbool in their beautiful voice.
The first position was given to Mukadus Zahra Samoo of CSS School, the second position was Fazal Abbas Khokhkar of Allama Iqbal School, the third position was secured by Qurat Ain Jagirani, a student of Abdul Hai School, the fourth position was Amina Dumsaz Chandio of Saad Public school and the fifth position was Faryal Maryam Soho got it. The guests encouraged the students who won the position by giving cash and trophies.
