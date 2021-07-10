UrduPoint.com
First Monsoon Spell To Continue For Next Two Days: PMD

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

First monsoon spell to continue for next two days: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The first spell of monsoon is likely to continue for next two days in the Federal capital and various other parts of the country.

Spokesperson Met Office Dr Zaheer Babar on Saturday said monsoon currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating towards upper parts of the country.

Babar informed that during the spell, rains are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar and Layyah.

Met Office also warned possibility of damages due to wind-storm during the rain spell.

