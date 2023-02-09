First woman chairperson elected in Balochistan LG polls

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Dr. Durroshum Ayesha Khan has been elected as the first female chairperson in the history of local government elections in Balochistan.

"It is a feather in Dr. Durroshum Ayesha Khan's cap after she was being elected as chairperson from Naseerabad's union council 25 during the third phase of the local government polls held on Thursday across the province.

"Undoubtedly, it is the first time in the history of local government elections that a woman has been elected as chairperson in Balochistan," Election Commission of Pakistan, Balochistan chapter sources told APP on Thursday.

Earlier, Dr Durrosum Khan took oath and submitted nomination papers for the slot of chairman of the union council Naseerabad. However, no contestant appeared to contest the slot and subsequently she was elected unopposed.

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Balochistan Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi, Sardar Behram Khan Buledi and other notables of the district were also present during the oath taking ceremony held at Dera Murad Jamali.

Talking to newly sworn-in councillors, Chairperson Dr. Durrosum Khan reiterated her resole to ensure the best medical, health and sanitation facilities to the local population of her union council.

She said that local government system is the basic unit in the democratic governments wherein the issues of the people are resolved by local government representatives on gross root level.

"Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba is my role model in the politics and social work," she expressed her determination to serve people of her constituency with same zeal and vigour.

It merits mentioning here that newly-elect chairperson is health graduate and passed Dars-e- Nizami from wifaqul Madaris.