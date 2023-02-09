UrduPoint.com

First Woman Chairperson Elected In Balochistan LG Polls

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

First woman chairperson elected in Balochistan LG polls

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Dr. Durroshum Ayesha Khan has been elected as the first female chairperson in the history of local government elections in Balochistan.

"It is a feather in Dr. Durroshum Ayesha Khan's cap after she was being elected as chairperson from Naseerabad's union council 25 during the third phase of the local government polls held on Thursday across the province.

"Undoubtedly, it is the first time in the history of local government elections that a woman has been elected as chairperson in Balochistan," Election Commission of Pakistan, Balochistan chapter sources told APP on Thursday.

Earlier, Dr Durrosum Khan took oath and submitted nomination papers for the slot of chairman of the union council Naseerabad. However, no contestant appeared to contest the slot and subsequently she was elected unopposed.

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Balochistan Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi, Sardar Behram Khan Buledi and other notables of the district were also present during the oath taking ceremony held at Dera Murad Jamali.

Talking to newly sworn-in councillors, Chairperson Dr. Durrosum Khan reiterated her resole to ensure the best medical, health and sanitation facilities to the local population of her union council.

She said that local government system is the basic unit in the democratic governments wherein the issues of the people are resolved by local government representatives on gross root level.

"Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba is my role model in the politics and social work," she expressed her determination to serve people of her constituency with same zeal and vigour.

It merits mentioning here that newly-elect chairperson is health graduate and passed Dars-e- Nizami from wifaqul Madaris.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Same Dera Murad Jamali Ayesha Khan Women From Government Best Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gar ..

HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gardens

6 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#03 ..

Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#039;s delegation

16 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women to provide AED10 mn in suppor ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance coo ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance cooperation in various sectors

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.