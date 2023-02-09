Five food points, six milk carrying vehicles fined:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fine on five food points and six milk carrying vehicles over adulteration in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams headed by deputy director (operation) PFA Shahbaz Sarwar, inspected different various food units in the division and imposed a fine of Rs 83,000 on five food outlets over violation.

Food safety team checked 21 milk carrying vehicles on various roads and discarded 100 litres adulterated milk while imposed fine amounting to Rs 20,000 on six milk suppliers over sub-standard storage.

The PFA teams also issued 59 warnings to various food points over violation.