Five gangsters held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Jhal Chakiyan police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a five-member gang of robbers and recovered 3 motorbikes, weapons and cash from their possession.

The gangsters were identified as ring leader -Yaqoob, Saqib, Ishfaq, Aqeel Hussain and Khurram Shehzad.

The police recovered 3 looted motorbikes, Rs 260,000, a rifle and 3 pistols from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.