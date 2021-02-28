Five Gangsters Held
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Jhal Chakiyan police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a five-member gang of robbers and recovered 3 motorbikes, weapons and cash from their possession.
The gangsters were identified as ring leader -Yaqoob, Saqib, Ishfaq, Aqeel Hussain and Khurram Shehzad.
The police recovered 3 looted motorbikes, Rs 260,000, a rifle and 3 pistols from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.