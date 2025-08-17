Five Injured Over Brawl On Canal Water Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 08:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) At least five people sustained injuries due to a brawl between two groups over canal water dispute near Butch Phattak on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, two groups started quarrelling on canal water issue and they freely used sticks and axes near Butch Phattak.
As a result, five persons sustained injuries.
Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and provided the first aid. The victims refused to go to hospital. Police concerned was busy in probe into the incident.
The victims were identified as Mureed Hussain, Sajid, Imtiaz Mai, Alia and Shan.
Recent Stories
UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..
UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship
Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five injured over brawl on canal water dispute3 minutes ago
-
DC orders preventive measures, Rescue 1122 deployment amid weather forecast3 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to boosting exports: Rana Ehsan Afzal3 minutes ago
-
Seven killed, one injured in Sheno Khel firing attack3 minutes ago
-
ACS KP reviews flood preparedness in DI Khan, directs strict departmental vigilance3 minutes ago
-
CM orders reduction in fares following diesel price cut13 minutes ago
-
Stay alert amid forecast of torrential rains, orders Punjab CM13 minutes ago
-
No compromise on safety, Railways minister warns officers13 minutes ago
-
PFA Chiniot takes action against unhygienic food establishments13 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed for 45 days to ensure public safety during monsoon season13 minutes ago
-
NHA chairman visits KP,oversees rehabilitation of roads affected by rains & floods13 minutes ago
-
CM KP visits flood-hit districts, chairs meeting in Swat23 minutes ago