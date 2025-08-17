Five injured over brawl on canal water dispute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) At least five people sustained injuries due to a brawl between two groups over canal water dispute near Butch Phattak on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, two groups started quarrelling on canal water issue and they freely used sticks and axes near Butch Phattak.

As a result, five persons sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and provided the first aid. The victims refused to go to hospital. Police concerned was busy in probe into the incident.

The victims were identified as Mureed Hussain, Sajid, Imtiaz Mai, Alia and Shan.