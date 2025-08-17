Open Menu

CM KP Visits Flood-hit Districts, Chairs Meeting In Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM

CM KP visits flood-hit districts, chairs meeting in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Sunday, chaired a high-level meeting at the office of the Commissioner Malakand Division to review the situation arising from the recent floods.

Provincial cabinet members Arshad Ayub Khan, Fazal Hakim Khan, Dr Amjad Ali, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, and other senior officials were present.

Officials briefed the CM on the scale of damages in Swat, ongoing rescue and relief operations, and the status of infrastructure rehabilitation.

The city of Mingora was reported to be the hardest hit by the floods. Relief efforts are underway with active participation from government departments and the district administration. Surveys of damaged public infrastructure and private properties are also in progress.

CM Gandapur directed authorities to deploy additional machinery from other districts to expedite debris removal in Swat.

He further instructed for the early completion of damage assessments and immediate disbursement of compensation to affected families.

“The provincial government has already released Rs. 3 billion to the Communication and Works Department as well as the Relief and Rehabilitation Department,” Gandapur stated.

He stressed that food, medicines, and other essential supplies must remain readily available for flood victims.

Vowing full support, the Chief Minister said, “The provincial government will fully compensate the losses suffered by the people.

Unlike in the past, our government will prove that every promise made to flood victims will be fulfilled.”

He assured that funds for rehabilitation and compensation would be provided on a priority basis, reaffirming that the government would not abandon flood victims in this difficult time.

To prevent future disasters, the CM announced the formation of a committee under the Deputy Commissioner to demarcate the riverbeds of the Swat River in consultation with elected representatives and based on revenue records. The measure aims to minimize human and financial losses from future floods.

On the proposal to divide Swat into two districts, Gandapur said that the matter would be decided after consultation among local elected representatives, who would then present their recommendations to the provincial government.

