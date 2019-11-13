UrduPoint.com
Five LG Officials Removed From Services On Corruption Charges: Shahram Khan Tarakai

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:07 PM

The Local Government department, in a major drive against corruption and corrupt officials, Wednesday suspended five officials and sent them on forced retirement over charges of corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Local Government department, in a major drive against corruption and corrupt officials, Wednesday suspended five officials and sent them on forced retirement over charges of corruption.

The officials were removed as part of efforts to wipe out corruption from the department as advised by Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai, said an official communique issued here.

The department also recovered Rs 11 million from the corrupt officials. The two clerks of TMA Katlang were removed from services over misappropriation in property tax and Rs 3 million was recovered from them.

Similarly Rs 8 million was recovered from Account Officer, Assistant Account Officer and Account of TMA Mardan while the three officers were suspended by Local Council board.

Meanwhile the Local Government department cancelled tender in purchase of sewing machines by TMA Shabqadar over reported corruption and started inquiry against TMO and Engineer.

The Local Government blacklisted as many as 32 contractors in Dir Lower and cancelled all the tenders issued them.

It said that as per the directives of Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, the drive against corruption would continue and corrupt elements would be dealt strictly.

