Five mln saplings planted in Rwp Civil Division during one year; Conservator forests

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Forest Department planted nearly five million saplings in civil division areas during 2020-21 financial year, said Conservator Forests North, Rawalpindi Saqib Mehmood.

Talking to APP he informed that the department was making all-out efforts to make the plantation campaigns a success as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan's full focus on global warming and environmental pollution is a reflection of the thinking of a true leader.

"We will leave no stone unturned to make the PM's 10 billion tree tsunami campaign a success which is the ever biggest practical effort in the world to this direction", he added.

On the occasion of World Environment Day "We have renewed our commitment to plant maximum saplings and make all the citizens fully aware of the need and importance of trees," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's thinking and vision on a serious and global issue like environmental pollution and global warming is a characteristic of a great leader.

He said, the hectic efforts were being made by the departments concerned as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make all available areas green.

He said, "World Environment Day" hosted by Pakistan has provided an opportunity to highlight its commitment and achievement on a global scale to showcase its climate change and environmental protection activities.

He said that the forest department is working very hard, day and night to make these efforts 100% successful in its jurisdiction.

"In this regard, we are also working on raising public awareness, the scope of which should be extended to the entire country," he mentioned saying that to this end, every institution and the people need to transcend political affiliations and work in the spirit of pure goodness and welfare of the society.

Imran Khan was actively playing his role in ridding the international community of pollution and warming, he said.

He informed that 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign had been inaugurated in the region and the forest department had planted over 3.6 million saplings in Rawalpindi civil division in four districts of the division and over 1.3 million on private lands during 2020-21 financial year.

He said, under the campaign, saplings were being planted in government forests, on the land of several government departments, the Defence Department and private lands in the region. Saplings of different species like Chir pine, Rubinia, Poplar and others were being planted under the campaign.

The conservator said that the government was making hectic efforts to mitigate the effects of pollution through aggressive plantation in the country.

"Massive tree plantation was being carried out in the division as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the special directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar," he added.

Saqib Mehmood informed said that due to effective awareness campaigns, the trend of planting saplings had increased considerably and the citizens had started playing their due role.

