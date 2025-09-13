Five New Complaint Boxes Installed In Kohat Jail
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 02:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The administration of District Jail Kohat has installed five new complaint boxes as part of efforts to facilitate visitors in registering complaints.
According to details, visitors and prisoners were facing difficulties in registering complaints and suggestions in past.
Keeping in view these difficulties, five new complaint boxes have been installed in jail on the directives of superintendent jail.
The complaint boxes have been installed to provide prisoners and their families to inform jail authorities about their concerns.
Superintendent jail has said that steps would be taken to make jail a secure place and to ensure basic rights to inmates.
APP/ar/mds/
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of gas ta ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Norway's Prime Minister on winning second term
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of caps ..
UN General Assembly adopts, by majority of 142 countries, draft resolution on tw ..
Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climate change:Ranked 152 least prep ..
Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab Job Center for Employment Oppor ..
President for expanded Pak-China political, economic ties
Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage
Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases caught red handed
Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues statement
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for flood victims in Rahim Yar Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five new complaint boxes installed in Kohat jail2 minutes ago
-
President Zardari highlights culture’s role in solidifying Pak-China friendship32 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh32 minutes ago
-
TIKA provides emergency relief to flood-affected communities in Punjab32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climate change:Ranked 152 least prepared country for cli ..41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner assures flood victims of compensation after water recedes42 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive held at Agriculture Research Institute DIKhan42 minutes ago
-
President for expanded Pak-China political, economic ties51 minutes ago
-
Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage1 hour ago
-
No flood threat to Jalalpur Pirwala City: DC1 hour ago
-
30 drug smugglers arrested in two weeks2 hours ago
-
Field Marshal visits Kasur sector, flood relief camp in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan2 hours ago