Five new complaint boxes installed in Kohat jail

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The administration of District Jail Kohat has installed five new complaint boxes as part of efforts to facilitate visitors in registering complaints.

According to details, visitors and prisoners were facing difficulties in registering complaints and suggestions in past.

Keeping in view these difficulties, five new complaint boxes have been installed in jail on the directives of superintendent jail.

The complaint boxes have been installed to provide prisoners and their families to inform jail authorities about their concerns.

Superintendent jail has said that steps would be taken to make jail a secure place and to ensure basic rights to inmates.

APP/ar/mds/