UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Proclaimed Offenders Rounded Up

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 07:26 PM

Five Proclaimed Offenders rounded up

Rawalpindi Police have arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from different areas of the city, a police spokesman said on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from different areas of the city, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He informed that Bani Police arrested Naveed, a PO, wanted in a murder case.

Rawat police netted Arshad, Amir, Ibrar Hussain and Muhammad Maskeen, four POs wanted in a case registered in Rawat Police Station.

Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated performance of police and directed the officers to continue raids to net the outlaws and POs.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Po Bani Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Belarus Declares Information Resources of Belsat E ..

31 seconds ago

DC visits corona vaccination data entry room, revi ..

32 seconds ago

SEC issues Resolution on DSC’s regulation

27 minutes ago

Lithuanian Interior Minister Turns to Prosecutors ..

39 seconds ago

Health Minister, CS appreciate achievements in war ..

28 minutes ago

China makes progress in original innovation: offic ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.