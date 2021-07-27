Five Proclaimed Offenders rounded up

Rawalpindi Police have arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from different areas of the city, a police spokesman said on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from different areas of the city, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He informed that Bani Police arrested Naveed, a PO, wanted in a murder case.

Rawat police netted Arshad, Amir, Ibrar Hussain and Muhammad Maskeen, four POs wanted in a case registered in Rawat Police Station.

Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated performance of police and directed the officers to continue raids to net the outlaws and POs.