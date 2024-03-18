Open Menu

Five Shopkeepers Sent To Jail For Profiteering In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Five shopkeepers sent to jail for profiteering in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) In response to public grievances, the Department of food has taken decisive action by sending five shopkeepers to jail for violating the official price list of goods.

Under the supervision of District Food Controller Kohat, Abdul Hafeez, Assistant Food Controllers Wajid Ali and Amjad Khan conducted thorough investigations into the pricing practices at three bakeries and two poultry shops located on Pandi Road and Balitang.

Upon discovering violations of, two poultry sellers and three bakery owners were apprehended and sent to jail for violating government-mandated price lists.

District Food Controller Kohat, Abdul Hafeez, urged the public to report any instances of profiteering to the Food Department for immediate action.

He emphasized that there is zero tolerance for profiteering in Kohat, and stern measures will be taken against offenders in accordance with the law.

