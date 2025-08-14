Open Menu

Flag-hoisting Ceremony Held At Rescue Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 01:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Department, (Rescue 1122) held a flag hoisting ceremony at its headquarters here on Thursday to mark the 78th Pakistan Independence Day.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Secretary Emergency Services Department, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, led the ceremony, joined by civil society members, students, rescue volunteers, rescuers and officers. Dr. Rizwan hoisted the national flag while participants expressed their patriotism by singing the national anthem and offering a flag salute.

“We celebrate Independence Day with a firm pledge to safeguard Pakistan,” said Dr.

Rizwan. He added, “Let the enemies know that Pakistan will always remain victorious.”

Highlighting national unity, the secretary said every child of the country is a strong pillar in the defense of the homeland and urged everyone to follow the founder’s directive of faith, unity and discipline.

He appealed to parents to counsel young bikers on safety and stressed that Independence Day celebrations should avoid bike stunts and reckless behavior. Instead, he encouraged flag hoisting at every home.

The spokesperson also confirmed that all district rescue headquarters are on high alert today in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

