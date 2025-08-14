Pakistan Zindabad! We pledge to keep our nation strong, united & free forever: Faisal Kundi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Kundi has called on the nation to renew its commitment to unity, resilience, and inclusive progress on Independence Day. Speaking in an exclusive conversation with APP, the Governor reflected on the true spirit of independence, KPK’s role in Pakistan’s journey, and the responsibilities that rest on every citizen.

“The true spirit of independence today is about owning our destiny — building a Pakistan that reflects the aspirations of every citizen, where justice, equality, and opportunity are guaranteed,” he said. “For the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it means preserving our rich traditions while embracing progress, and ensuring that our sacrifices are honored through strong governance and national unity.”

Highlighting KPK’s historic contributions, Kundi said the province had always been at the forefront of Pakistan’s story — from the freedom movement to defending the nation’s borders, contributing to national security, and opening its doors to displaced families in times of crisis. “Our people have served with distinction in the armed forces, excelled in sports, enriched our culture, and stood firm in every national challenge,” he added.

The Governor emphasized that the sacrifices of Pakistan’s founders and freedom fighters remain a trust upon the present generation. “We have made progress, but governance must reflect the vision of our forefathers — ensuring justice, merit, and dignity for all,” he stressed.

On his own Independence Day routine, Kundi said he prefers to spend the day with the public — attending flag-hoisting ceremonies, visiting schools, and meeting the families of martyrs. “It is a day of pride, reflection, and renewal of our collective resolve to serve Pakistan,” he noted.

Acknowledging the courage and resilience of KPK’s people in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, the Governor said, “Whether in war, internal security challenges, or natural disasters, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always responded with unmatched bravery.

” He called for strengthening national unity by respecting provincial identities while promoting shared values, adding that “our provinces are like different threads in the same flag — each unique, yet woven together to create one identity.”

Looking to the future, Governor KPK outlined his wish for KPK to be “economically vibrant, peaceful, and a hub of education and innovation,” while admitting that challenges remain in job creation and industrial growth. He said citizens must embrace their post-independence responsibilities — upholding the law, paying taxes, working honestly, and fostering harmony — to secure a better tomorrow.

The Governor placed particular hope in the province’s youth, describing them as “architects of our future” who must be equipped with the skills and opportunities to lead in technology, entrepreneurship, and public service. He envisions KPK, 78 years from now, as “a model province — technologically advanced, economically self-sufficient, environmentally sustainable, and globally recognized for its tourism, culture, and talent.”

In his Independence Day messages, Faisal Kundi urged children to value education, respect elders, and shape the future with honesty and courage. To the youth of KPK, he said, “Stay united, stay focused, and never underestimate your potential. This province has given Pakistan heroes in every field — now it is your turn to carry that legacy forward.”

Addressing women, he called them “the backbone of our nation” and encouraged their full participation in education, the economy, and leadership. “A truly independent Pakistan is one where women stand equally alongside men in every sphere,” he affirmed.

In his message to the entire nation, Governor Kundi reminded Pakistanis that independence is not merely a date on the Calendar. “It is a responsibility we carry every day. Let us honor our martyrs, protect our unity, and work tirelessly for a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous Pakistan,” he concluded.