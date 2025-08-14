Open Menu

AJK Council Member Proudly Greets Nation, Hails Govt & Armed Forces’ Crushing Response In Marka-e-Haq'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Extending heartfelt Independence Day greetings, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Council Member Muhammad Hanif Malik, on Thursday, hailed the indomitable spirit of the nation, applauding the government's steadfast leadership and the armed forces' heroic display of might in 'Marka-e-Haq' against Indian aggression.

During an exclusive Independence Day interview with a state news channel, Hanif Malik referred to 'Marka-e-Haq' as a pivotal chapter in the nation's military history, calling it a testament to Pakistan's steadfastness and the armed forces' exceptional courage.

He paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, the nation's founding fathers, the valiant armed forces and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for their historic contributions towards transforming Pakistan into a nuclear state.

He declared that the upcoming year will celebrate the triumph of Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos, showcasing Pakistan's growing military and diplomatic dominance, while exposing India's failure on both fronts.

He stated that every Pakistani stands proud of the armed forces for their fierce and fearless response to enemy provocations.

Muhammad Hanif also described Operation Bunyanum Marsoos as a historic success, likening it to the Battle of Badr in terms of its strategic significance and the spirit of victory it inspired among the nation.

