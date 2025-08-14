Open Menu

NCA Holds Flag-hoisting Ceremony To Mark Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:50 PM

NCA holds flag-hoisting ceremony to mark Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The National College of Arts (NCA), on Thursday, organized a flag-hoisting ceremony at Islamabad campus on 14th of August 2025, to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The event was hosted by Muhammed Zeeshan Younas, In-charge, NCA Islamabad Camp, attended by faculty and staff members.

The national anthem echoed across the venue, evoking feelings of patriotism and unity among all present, followed by collective prayer for the safety, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Zeeshan Younas, highlighted the significance of the day, emphasizing the importance of the national flag as a symbol of our shared history, sacrifices and aspirations.

He encouraged the audience to contribute positively towards the progress and integrity of the nation.

The National College of Arts is Pakistan’s premier art institution, dedicated to nurturing creativity, cultural heritage and academic excellence. The Islamabad Camp continues this legacy by providing a vibrant platform for emerging artists and designers.

