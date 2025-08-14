Khalid Magsi urges unity, innovation & national resilience on Pakistan’s Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Pakistanis at home and abroad on the nation’s Independence Day, calling for renewed commitment to unity, innovation and national progress.

In his Independence Day message, the minister described August 14 as “a day of gratitude, pride, and renewed resolve,” honoring the immense sacrifices that secured Pakistan’s freedom. “This independence carries a profound responsibility,” he stated.

“Every citizen must play an active role in safeguarding, developing and strengthening our homeland. Only a united Pakistan can defeat the malicious designs of its enemies", he said.

Commending the armed forces for their unwavering defense of the nation, Khalid Magsi highlighted their courage and achievements in operations such as Bunyanum Marsoos, which have reinforced Pakistan’s security and dignity on every front.

Reaffirming his ministry’s vision, he said, “The Ministry of Science and Technology is committed to transforming Pakistan into a modern, self-reliant, and technologically advanced nation. Through innovation, research, and strategic development, we aim to lay the foundations for sustainable prosperity.”

Concluding his message, the minister urged all Pakistanis to contribute towards a shared future of progress and strength, saying, “Together, let us build a brighter, stronger, and more prosperous Pakistan for generations to come.”