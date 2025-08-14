Terror Strikes KP; Seven Security Personnel Martyred In Separate Attacks
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 01:50 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) At-least seven security personnel, including four policemen and three Frontier Corps (FC) officials, were martyred while eight others sustained injuries in separate terrorist attacks in Upper and Lower Dir districts and Bajaur on Wednesday night and Thursday, officials said.
In the first incident, three policemen embraced martyrdom and eight others were injured when terrorists opened fire on a Quick Response Force (QRF) vehicle in Panakot area of Upper Dir.
The martyred policemen were identified as Constable Akbar Hussain, Constable Nasrullah and driver Ismail.
The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.
In a separate attack in Anzari area of district Bajaur, unidentified gunmen targeted a vehicle of FC’s 253 Wing, resulting in the martyrdom of three personnel including Muhammad Hussain, Naik Ishaq and Sepoy Sharif.
The bodies were shifted to Alizai Wing headquarters.
Meanwhile, in Lower Dir’s Lajbook area, Constable Sanaullah was martyred in a terrorist attack on Wednesday night.
His funeral prayer was offered at Police Lines Balambat with full police honours, attended by District Police Officer Abdul Salam Khalid, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan, Commandant Dir Task Force Sanaullah, senior officials and people from all walks of life.
A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a guard of honour, while floral wreaths were laid on the martyr’s coffin.
Speaking on the occasion, the DPO paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices of the martyred personnel, vowing that the police and security forces would continue its mission until the complete elimination of terrorism from the region.
