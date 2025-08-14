Open Menu

WCLA Organises Series Of Events To Mark Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 01:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Thursday celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with patriotic fervor and a vibrant series of events, bringing together citizens from all walks of life.

The celebrations commenced with a flag-hoisting ceremony at Delhi Gate, led by WCLA Director General Maleeha Rashid. Dressed in symbolic white and green, citizens thronged the venue, singing along to national songs with zeal and pride. Children played a central role, reciting heartfelt 'Milli Naghmas' that filled the historic gateway with patriotic spirit.

This year’s celebrations carried the theme “Maraqa-e-Haq”, highlighting Pakistan’s resilient journey. WCLA illuminated all its heritage sites and existing gates across the Walled City, transforming them into dazzling symbols of freedom.

Exactly at 8:00 am, the National Anthem was played simultaneously at all illuminated sites, creating a unifying moment across the city.

The festivities began a day earlier, August 13 with a 'Mushaira' at the Wazir Khan Mosque courtyard, where poets paid tribute to the homeland through moving verses.

On Independence Day, cake-cutting ceremonies were held at multiple venues, including the historic Shalimar Gardens and Delhi Gate, further spreading the joy of the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, WCLA DG Maleeha Rashid said: “Independence Day is not just a celebration, but a reminder of the sacrifices and unity that gave us our homeland. This year’s theme, ‘Maraqa-e-Haq,’ reflects our enduring struggle and resilience. These celebrations are being held in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to promote heritage, culture, and patriotism. Through these events, we aim to connect the public with their cultural roots while igniting pride in our shared heritage.”

