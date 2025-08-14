Marka-e-Haq, Independence Day Ceremony Held At The Circuit House Hyderabad
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 01:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The main Independence Day ceremony was held in grand style at the Circuit House Hyderabad on Thursday, attended by Divisional Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razak Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Gada Hussain Soomro, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Saba Kalwar, officers from various departments, dignitaries, and a large number of citizens.
The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the hoisting of the national flag and a salute presented by a smartly turned-out police contingent. The event was hosted by Information Officer Sobia Saleem. Students from different schools delivered speeches, sang national songs, and performed tablose highlighting patriotism and the struggle for truth.
Special guests presented honorary shields to several personalities and officers in recognition of their outstanding performance.
Addressing the gathering, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razak Dharejo said that this year’s Independence Day celebrations across the country had infused a renewed spirit among the people.
SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio remarked that from August 1 to August 14, a series of events were organized that reflected exemplary public enthusiasm, adding that citizens must pledge to contribute fully to the nation’s progress and development.
Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro described this year’s celebrations as remarkable, praised the performance of the Pakistan Army against India, and paid tribute to the martyrs, as well as to former leaders Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.
Divisional Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, appreciating the students’ performances, said the patriotic spirit demonstrated during the celebrations from August 1 to 14 was unforgettable. Referring to recent defense achievements, he stated, Our forces turned India’s Operation Sindoor into a tandoor, crushing the enemy’s ambitions.
Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul- Abideen Memon thanked all guests, noting that the celebrations had further strengthened patriotic fervor among citizens.
The ceremony concluded with the Divisional Commissioner, DIG, and Mayor of Hyderabad jointly launching a tree plantation campaign.
