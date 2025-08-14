Minister Inaugurates Tree Plantation On Independence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 01:50 PM
KOHAT Aug 14 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Aug, 2025) Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi, on Thursday, inaugurated a tree plantation campaign on Independence Day.
The inauguration ceremony was also attended by MPA, Shafiullah Jan, Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Ballah Shah, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud, students, teachers, public representatives and government employees.
Speakers urged people to plant saplings on the roadsides, schools, colleges, universities, hospitals and other places during the monsoon tree plantation campaign.
At the end of the ceremony, special prayers were offered for the peace and security of the country.
