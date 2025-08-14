Flag hoisting ceremony held to celebrate 79th Independence Day of Pakistan in Jeddah

Saudi Arab Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) On the national occasion of Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day, a graceful flag hoisting ceremony was held at the under-construction Chancery building of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah.

Consul General of Pakistan Khalid Majid led the ceremony, joined by a large Pakistani community and legendary cricketer Javid Miandad who witnessed with great pride and honour as the National Flag rose in the backlight of the national anthem.

Special messages from the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out during the occasion. Students from Pakistani school delivered patriotic speeches portraying Pakistan’s vibrant history, cultural heritage and remarkable accomplishments

Consul General Khalid Majid, in his remarks, highlighted the significance of the day, and payed tribute to the founding fathers of Pakistan. He highlighted country's achievements in various fields and underlined the paramount success achieved recently in Marka-e-Haq which will go down in the history as a golden chapter when our nation stood the test of the time and proved its worth as an independent nation.

"People of Pakistan are great full to the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia for their diplomatic support in this war."

He also expressed his deep admiration for the Pakistani community living in Jeddah and their contribution towards promoting the economic development of Kingdom Saudi Arabia and brotherly relation between the two countries.

Prominent community members Mr. Masood Ahmad Puri and Ch. Shahbaz Hussain also addressed the gathering and highlighted significance of this day and blessings of freedom.

The ceremony concluded on a joyous note, with a cake-cutting ceremony, gifts distribution among children. Special prayers were offered for the prosperity and well-being of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia. Participants made special supplications for Kashmir and Palestinian brethren, who continue to face atrocities in their freedom struggle against occupant forces.

New Chancery Building of Consulate General of Pakistan will soon be opened to public, promising enhanced services and facilities for our community. So, this flag hoisting event holds a special significance for Pakistan community & mission in KSA.