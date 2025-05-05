Flag marches organized to observe “International Firefighters’ Day”

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Rescue 1122 has organized flag marches to observe “International Firefighters’ Day” in the district.

The purpose of observing the day was to highlight the sacrifices of the firefighters to save human lives and appreciate them, the official sources said.

District Emergency Officer, Engineer, Ehtisham in his massage on the occasion eulogized the services of firefighters including Rescue 1122 during emergencies.

He said the Rescue 1122 personnel rendered their services in controlling fire, besides saving precious human lives during emergencies.

