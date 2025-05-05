Poliovirus Detected In Sewage Samples
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) As part of ongoing efforts to eradicate poliovirus, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed presence of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in environmental samples collected from multiple districts.
Between April 7 and April 17, as many 38 sewage samples were collected from 31 districts and tested at the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication.
The lab reported WPV1 detection in samples from 18 districts, including Loralai, Quetta, Zhob, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Tank, North Waziristan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Badin, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Kashmore, Karachi, and Sukkur.
Meanwhile, samples from 10 districts including Noshki, Sibi, Charsadda, Lower Dir, Mansehra, Swat, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Rajanpur tested negative for poliovirus.
The detection of poliovirus in these environmental samples underscores the continued need for high-quality vaccination campaigns.
The Polio Eradication Programme recently concluded its second nationwide vaccination drive of the year, held from April 21 to 27.
The campaign successfully reached 45.4 million children under the age of five, with the dedication of frontline workers, government agencies, and the cooperation of parents across the country.
Despite a notable decline in polio cases since September 2024, officials emphasize the importance of sustained efforts.
The next nationwide campaign is scheduled from May 26 to June 1, with a target of vaccinating another 45.4 million children.
“Repeated vaccination is essential to protect children from lifelong paralysis,” stated a spokesperson for the Polio Programme. “Every child must be vaccinated during every campaign. Leaving even one child unvaccinated puts entire communities at risk.”
The programme continues to urge parents and communities to ensure no child is missed, reinforcing the message that protecting children from polio is a shared national responsibility.
