Open Menu

Poliovirus Detected In Sewage Samples

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Poliovirus detected in Sewage samples

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) As part of ongoing efforts to eradicate poliovirus, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed presence of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in environmental samples collected from multiple districts.

Between April 7 and April 17, as many 38 sewage samples were collected from 31 districts and tested at the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication.

The lab reported WPV1 detection in samples from 18 districts, including Loralai, Quetta, Zhob, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Tank, North Waziristan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Badin, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Kashmore, Karachi, and Sukkur.

Meanwhile, samples from 10 districts including Noshki, Sibi, Charsadda, Lower Dir, Mansehra, Swat, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Rajanpur tested negative for poliovirus.

The detection of poliovirus in these environmental samples underscores the continued need for high-quality vaccination campaigns.

The Polio Eradication Programme recently concluded its second nationwide vaccination drive of the year, held from April 21 to 27.

The campaign successfully reached 45.4 million children under the age of five, with the dedication of frontline workers, government agencies, and the cooperation of parents across the country.

Despite a notable decline in polio cases since September 2024, officials emphasize the importance of sustained efforts.

The next nationwide campaign is scheduled from May 26 to June 1, with a target of vaccinating another 45.4 million children.

“Repeated vaccination is essential to protect children from lifelong paralysis,” stated a spokesperson for the Polio Programme. “Every child must be vaccinated during every campaign. Leaving even one child unvaccinated puts entire communities at risk.”

The programme continues to urge parents and communities to ensure no child is missed, reinforcing the message that protecting children from polio is a shared national responsibility.

Recent Stories

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

47 minutes ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

51 minutes ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

2 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

2 hours ago
 Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to ..

Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism

2 hours ago
vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicalit ..

Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

5 hours ago
 PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rai ..

PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller

13 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan