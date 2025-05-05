President Felicitates Nation On Training Launch Of Fatah Missile
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday felicitated the nation on the successful training launch of Fatah Series surface-to-surface missile.
The president congratulated the scientists and engineers on the training launch of the missile.
He also appreciated the efforts by the security forces, scientists and engineers to strengthen the national defence, reiterating the nation's resolve to ensure national defence and security.
