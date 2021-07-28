Flash flood in district Swabi disrupts routine life

The flash flood due to monsoon rains has wreaked havoc in district Swabi by disrupting routine life and eroding side walls of streams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The flash flood due to monsoon rains has wreaked havoc in district Swabi by disrupting routine life and eroding side walls of streams.

According to flood department, the rain started last night collapsing safety walls of streams in different areas of district Swabi.

The rain water coming from district Buner was diverted to Badri Nullah while the water from Gadoon Amazai was also diverted to two largest drains.

The affected areas are Topi, Zaida, Gadoon, and Chhota Lahore areas. The rain water entered into the houses caused partial damage to livelihoods while hundreds of chickens died when a roof of a poultry farm on the Bypass Road collapsed.

The walls behind the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Topi collapsed due to flood water.