Flash Floods Damage Standing Crops In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Flash floods damage standing crops in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Flash floods damaged standing crops in Baqirpur after a breach in the Sutlej river.

Reports reaching here suggested that the Sutlej river has received flash floods after the water level surged. “There is a discharge of over 17,000 cusec water beneath Empress Bridge in the Sutlej river passing through Bahawalpur,” official sources said, adding that the river had received medium level flash floods.

They said that there were some weak banks along the Sutlej river. “Flash floods entered standing crops in Baqirpur area on the suburb of Bahawalpur city,” they said, adding that the flash floods had damaged standing crops of cotton, maze and others spread over 40 acres of land.

However, no loss of life was reported.

Soon after receiving information, Rescue 1122 teams also reached the area.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner office has alerted people living in river bed areas to remain vigilant in view of the reports that the Sutlej river might receive more water. It said that they in collaboration with Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Punjab Emergency Service had made all preparations to tackle any emergency situation.

