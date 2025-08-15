Flash Floods, Rains Claim10 Lives In Batagram
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 12:00 PM
BATAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) At least 10 people died and 16 other missing after torrential rains and flash floods made hovac in district Batagram.
Assistant Commissioner Battagram, Saleem Khan told media here Friday that the number of people who lost their lives in a flash flood in the Neel Band area of Battagram has risen to 10, while search operation continues for 18 others missing persons.
He said five houses were destroyed last night due to a lightning strike in Neel Band village, which is located on the border of Battagram and Mansehra districts, resulting in a flash flood situation.
So far, 10 bodies have been recovered from the stream at the Shimlai Mandrawali location, while rescue teams from Rescue 1122, police, and local volunteers are engaged in ongoing relief and search operations.
