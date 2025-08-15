Open Menu

IRSA Releases 531,700 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 531,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 588,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1546.50 feet which was 144.50 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 353,700 cusecs and 353,300 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1209.35 feet, which was 159.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 63,100 cusecs and 7,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 337,400, 261,300, 199,200 and 135,100 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 37,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 104,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

