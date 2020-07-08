UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flood Inundates Eight Villages In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Flood inundates eight villages in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as eight low-lying riverine villages inundated as water level of Sindh River found increased at Taunsa Head located in Kot Addu,canal department sources revealed Wednesday.

Arrival of water level at Taunsa barrage was recorded about 227,000 cu sec with 199,970 cusec feet water releasing through over-flowing from it. DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and TP link canals were provided 7500, 8300 and 11443 cusec water respectively, added the sources.

Water level in Sindh river was getting increased gradually following heavy rains fall at mountainous area, with expectation of further downpour could augment water level across the river, alarmed canal department.

Submerging of eight villages had cut off land connection elsewhere across the district. Locals of low-lying areas were compelled to migrate some safer places by private boats. Allah Bukhsh, Kareem Bukhsh, Allah Bachaya and others held complaint in this regard that private boats' owners were doing over-charge to shift them out of affected places. They called for providing boats at official level.

They further said that protective embankments got dilapidated with passage of time here,which could be strengthened through placing bunch of stones over it. They also regretted that there were no shades and relief camps placed at any safer area of the district.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Muzaffargarh Kot Addu From Rains

Recent Stories

Sindh CM is due before NAB today

29 seconds ago

Pakistan reports 4,918 deaths with 237, 489 cases ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE offers splendid model on women’s ..

43 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.