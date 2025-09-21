Open Menu

Floods Trigger Surge In Fungal Skin Infections, Expert Calls For Increased Public Awareness

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Floods trigger surge in fungal skin infections, expert calls for increased public awareness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) An expert Sunday cautioned about the escalation of dermatological ailments in flood-impacted regions, underscoring that fungal pathogens proliferate in humid environments and stressing the imperative of public awareness regarding sanitation of stagnant water and implementation of prophylactic measures.

While speaking exclusively with a local news channel, Skin Specialist Dr. Syed Bilal Shams emphasized the urgent need for preventive measures following recent floods.

He highlighted that exposure to floodwater and contaminated water significantly increases the risk of skin diseases, adding, many cases of fungal and bacterial infections have already been reported in affected areas.

Dr. Shams explained that stagnant and dirty water creates an ideal environment for fungi and other pathogens to thrive, which can lead to widespread skin problems if left unaddressed.

He urged residents in flood-hit regions to maintain proper hygiene, avoid prolonged contact with contaminated water, and seek early medical advice if they notice any skin issues.

Furthermore, Dr. Shams called on local authorities and communities to promote awareness campaigns focused on cleanliness and preventive healthcare.

He stressed that timely intervention and public cooperation are essential to control the rising cases of skin diseases and protect the health of vulnerable populations.

He also explained that floodwaters can significantly increase the risk of traumatic injuries caused by hidden hazards beneath the surface.

These dangers include sharp objects like metal fragments, broken glass, sticks and rocks, as well as electrical threats such as downed power lines. Additionally, animals displaced by the floods may pose further risks to people navigating the affected areas.

Flood-related skin diseases are among the consequences, often showing as skin symptoms and sometimes indicating systemic illness, making public awareness essential.

Recent Stories

'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in In ..

'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India

12 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Beliz ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League ..

Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead

13 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outco ..

Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..

14 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Re ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strate ..

15 hours ago
 UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World C ..

UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Rom ..

16 hours ago
 Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestin ..

Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestinian state

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan