Floods trigger surge in fungal skin infections, expert calls for increased public awareness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) An expert Sunday cautioned about the escalation of dermatological ailments in flood-impacted regions, underscoring that fungal pathogens proliferate in humid environments and stressing the imperative of public awareness regarding sanitation of stagnant water and implementation of prophylactic measures.

While speaking exclusively with a local news channel, Skin Specialist Dr. Syed Bilal Shams emphasized the urgent need for preventive measures following recent floods.

He highlighted that exposure to floodwater and contaminated water significantly increases the risk of skin diseases, adding, many cases of fungal and bacterial infections have already been reported in affected areas.

Dr. Shams explained that stagnant and dirty water creates an ideal environment for fungi and other pathogens to thrive, which can lead to widespread skin problems if left unaddressed.

He urged residents in flood-hit regions to maintain proper hygiene, avoid prolonged contact with contaminated water, and seek early medical advice if they notice any skin issues.

Furthermore, Dr. Shams called on local authorities and communities to promote awareness campaigns focused on cleanliness and preventive healthcare.

He stressed that timely intervention and public cooperation are essential to control the rising cases of skin diseases and protect the health of vulnerable populations.

He also explained that floodwaters can significantly increase the risk of traumatic injuries caused by hidden hazards beneath the surface.

These dangers include sharp objects like metal fragments, broken glass, sticks and rocks, as well as electrical threats such as downed power lines. Additionally, animals displaced by the floods may pose further risks to people navigating the affected areas.

Flood-related skin diseases are among the consequences, often showing as skin symptoms and sometimes indicating systemic illness, making public awareness essential.