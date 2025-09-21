Pakistan to establish first-ever Buddhist Cultural and Information Center at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Pakistan is set to establish its first-ever Buddhist Cultural and Information Center at Lok Virsa in Islamabad, a landmark initiative aimed at promoting interfaith harmony, religious tourism, and cultural preservation.

The announcement was made by Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, who said the project reflects Pakistan’s commitment to showcasing its pluralistic heritage and welcoming international visitors.

He explained that the center will provide facilities such as meditation spaces and cultural resources, while serving as a hub to highlight Pakistan’s Buddhist history. “Just as Sikh and other religious tourists visit our country, we want to extend the same welcome to the global Buddhist community. Pakistan is home to sacred sites that deserve global recognition and respect,” he said.

The initiative comes as part of a broader cultural revival, anchored in the National Culture Policy, which will be launched soon following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “This policy is a national mission to preserve our identity, empower our artists and writers, and project Pakistan’s true image of peace, creativity, and ancient civilizations,” Khichi emphasized.

He said suggestions from all provinces are being incorporated into the policy to ensure inclusivity. “We want to tell the world that Pakistan is not defined by conflict. From Mehrgarh to Harappa, Mohenjodaro to Taxila, our culture spans thousands of years,” he added.

The minister revealed that Pakistan has submitted applications to UNESCO for the inclusion of four new heritage sites, as no site has been added since 1998. He noted that Buddhist landmarks, including the Shah Allah Ditta Caves, are being developed with upgraded facilities to make them world-class tourist attractions.

On cultural diplomacy, Khichi said Pakistan has signed agreements with 86 countries and plans to expand these to 125. He also announced that this year’s Lok Mela will feature pavilions from around 12 foreign countries, double last year’s number, reflecting growing international interest.

Further, Pakistan’s first degree-awarding fine arts institution will be established by year-end, while art classes have already been launched at Lok Virsa. “This will enable students to gain recognized qualifications and pursue further studies abroad,” he said.

The minister also outlined digitization projects for the National library of Pakistan, Pakistan academy of Letters, and National Language Promotion Department, along with documentary productions to highlight archaeological treasures for international audiences.

Concluding, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi said: “With the establishment of the Buddhist Cultural and Information Center and the launch of the National Culture Policy, Pakistan is opening a new chapter in cultural diplomacy, heritage preservation, and soft image promotion.”

395/