Flour, Roti Price Not Being Increased, Millers Tell Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:20 PM

Flour, roti price not being increased, millers tell Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Flour Mills Association (FMA) on Wednesday informed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar that prices of flour and roti would neither be increased nor there would be any shortage of these commodities.

In a meeting with the Chief Minister here at CM office, the FMA delegation also thanked Sardar Usman Buzdar for solving their tax related issues by conveying their viewpoint about implementation of tax to the Federal government in a best manner.

They also appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for providing relief to the people, assuring that they would stand side by side with the government in its mission of public welfare.

On this occasion, Usman Buzdar said that FMA decision of not increasing flour price was laudable as it would not burden the common man. The Punjab government would continue to take the FMA on board and resolve their problems on priority, he said. "I am here for public service," he remarked.

The delegation comprised FMA Chairman Habib Khan Leghari, member Asim Raza, former Chairman Mian Riaz, Senior Vice President Hafiz Ahmad and former Chairman Chaudhry Iftikhar. food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry, Chief Secretary, Secretary Food, Secretary Industries, Secretary Information and Director Food were also present.

