UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Qureshi Recovering Fast: Zain Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

FM Qureshi recovering fast: Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said the health of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi was satisfactory as his all diagnostic reports were normal.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi did walk in premises of the hospital and also read newspapers.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi was admitted in hospital for best treatment facilities under the observation of doctors.

Makhdoom Zain Qureshi said this in a statement issued by Bab ul Qureshi, a local media cell of Qureshi family.

With prayers of the masses and other well wishers, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi was recovering fast, stated Zain.

He thanked masses for extending best wishes for Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and hoped that FM Qureshi would be among masses very soon.

Meanwhile, Jamat-e-Ghosia organized "Dua" ceremony for speedy recovery of FM Qureshi.

Related Topics

National University Family Media All Best

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

57 minutes ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

2 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

2 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.