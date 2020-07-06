FM Qureshi recovering fast: Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said the health of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi was satisfactory as his all diagnostic reports were normal.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi did walk in premises of the hospital and also read newspapers.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi was admitted in hospital for best treatment facilities under the observation of doctors.

Makhdoom Zain Qureshi said this in a statement issued by Bab ul Qureshi, a local media cell of Qureshi family.

With prayers of the masses and other well wishers, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi was recovering fast, stated Zain.

He thanked masses for extending best wishes for Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and hoped that FM Qureshi would be among masses very soon.

Meanwhile, Jamat-e-Ghosia organized "Dua" ceremony for speedy recovery of FM Qureshi.