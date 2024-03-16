FM reaffirms resolve to bolster ties with Turkey

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve and commitment to closely work together with the leadership of Turkey to further solidify bilateral relations.

In a post on X, he said, “I am pleased to receive a congratulatory call from my brother Hakan Fidan, FM of Turkey. Recalling close & fraternal ties between our two great nations, we reaffirmed our resolve & commitment to closely work together to further solidify our bilateral relations.”