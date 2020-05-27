UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Urges World To Notice India's Nefarious Designs Against Regional Peace

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 02:50 PM

FM urges world to notice India's nefarious designs against regional peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday called upon the international community to take notice of India's nefarious designs that posed a great threat to regional peace and security.

"India has buried secularism and is constantly fanning Hindutva in the country," the foreign minister said in response to India's recent steps aimed at pursuing its expansionist strategy in the region.

Qureshi said India not only took illegal step of annexation of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, but was also trying to change its demography through amendments in law.

He mentioned that introduction of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act combined with National Register of Citizens was an attempt to target minorities, that also drew resistance by the local population.

The foreign minister pointed out that India was involved in hatching conspiracies in Balochistan, besides meddling with other countries including Afghanistan and Nepal.

He condemned India's controversial construction in Laddakh that led to standoff with China.

He said China always exhibited restraint in the past and even today was also willing to resolve the issue through peace, however stressed that India's actions could threaten region's peace.

Qureshi said such steps by India were meant to cover up the pathetic situation in the country following the policies during COVID-19 situation that faced severe criticism by the citizens.

\932

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Balochistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi China Jammu Nepal Citizenship

Recent Stories

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy continues to provide assistance to d ..

38 minutes ago

PM says Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt in India be ..

55 minutes ago

Capture Beauty Under Cover of Darkness, with HUAWE ..

2 hours ago

Hafeez Sheikh says govt to provide maximum relief ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Tajikistan in fight again ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.