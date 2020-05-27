ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday called upon the international community to take notice of India's nefarious designs that posed a great threat to regional peace and security.

"India has buried secularism and is constantly fanning Hindutva in the country," the foreign minister said in response to India's recent steps aimed at pursuing its expansionist strategy in the region.

Qureshi said India not only took illegal step of annexation of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, but was also trying to change its demography through amendments in law.

He mentioned that introduction of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act combined with National Register of Citizens was an attempt to target minorities, that also drew resistance by the local population.

The foreign minister pointed out that India was involved in hatching conspiracies in Balochistan, besides meddling with other countries including Afghanistan and Nepal.

He condemned India's controversial construction in Laddakh that led to standoff with China.

He said China always exhibited restraint in the past and even today was also willing to resolve the issue through peace, however stressed that India's actions could threaten region's peace.

Qureshi said such steps by India were meant to cover up the pathetic situation in the country following the policies during COVID-19 situation that faced severe criticism by the citizens.

