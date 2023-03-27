FMA demands regular wheat quota to control flour price

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman of Flour Mills Association (FMA) Iqbal Ahmad Khan on Monday said that the association was totally in favour of the 'Free' flour distribution scheme, however, with the stoppage of regular quota for mills, the rate per 20kg bag in the market has increased by Rs 400.

He was presiding over the meeting of the Executive Body of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association KP wherein owners of flour mills and the group leader of the association Muhammad Naeem Butt were also present.

Iqbal Khan said it was a good gesture that the poor and deserving people were being provided free flour, however, on the other side the general public was facing hardship in getting wheat flour.

The production of wheat flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was 20 to 25 percent, which is insufficient for consumption.

Iqbal Khan said constant complaints were being registered by the general public regarding the unavailability of wheat flour.

Moreover, he said, "The poor who receive 'Free' flour through Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) were also complaining that when they apply for flour through a mobile app, they receive the message that they have taken their share of flour."He appealed the government to provide quota on a regular basis to the KP flour mills so that deserving people and the general public could be provided sufficient wheat flour for consumption.