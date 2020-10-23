UrduPoint.com
Food Deptt Suspends Flour Mills License For Tempering Record

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:11 PM

District Administration and Food Department Abbottabad Friday suspended the license of Rajput flour mill for record tampering and underweight bags

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :District Administration and Food Department Abbottabad Friday suspended the license of Rajput flour mill for record tampering and underweight bags.

According to the details, on the complaints of the people, DC Abbottabad directed the Food department to inspect Rajpoot Floor Mills where Food Inspector Syed Unsar Shah find underweight wheat flour bag and record tampering.

Food Inspector sealed the flour mills for five days while the Directorate of Food and KPK would take further action against the mill's administration.

DC Mughees Sanaullah said that our prime objective is to provide relief to the masses, the district administration is trying its best supply control rate wheat flour and we are taking measures in this regard.

He further said that Village Council Secretaries under the supervision of price control magistrates are visiting every market and shop to review the prices and quality of the food items particularly wheat flour.

They also inspect the record of the flour mills and dealers to avoid irregularities in the provision of wheat flour, adding the DC said.

To ensure the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and enforcement of controlled prices of food items Additional Assistant Commissioner II Abbottabad Ameen ul Hasan also visited the far-flung UC Boi where he visited fruits and vegetable shops, medical stores, petrol pumps, LPG, and other shops.

The AAC while taking immediate action on various violations including sales of expired items, absence of rate lists imposed fines and served notices, he also seized 14 KG plastic bags from different.

