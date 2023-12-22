Foolproof security to be ensured for Christian community on Christmas: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Foolproof security would be ensured for Christian community on Christmas said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday while attending a Christmas function as a special guest.

In this cake-cutting ceremony organized for the Christian community, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nidharat Ali, Pastor Adil Masih, Pastor Nadeem Kamran, Member Cantonment board, pastors of other local churches and Christian community participated.

The Commissioner said that all the religions of the world teach love for humanity.

“The security of Pakistan is the security of all of us and this security depends on our attitude towards other religions and minorities,” Liaquat Ali Chatta said adding, “Islam teaches unity and love and as Muslims it teaches us to respect each other's beliefs and opinions.”

Everyone has to play their active role for the peace and security of the country, he added.

The administration was trying to maintain a pleasant atmosphere of law and order and ensure the safety of life and property of the citizens. Along with the administration, the scholars belonging to different schools of thought needed to play a special role in this regard, said Liaquat Ali Chatta.

“It is our best effort to get the salaries paid to the Christian people before Christmas so that they can celebrate it to the fullest,” he added.

Pastor Adel appreciated the steps taken by the divisional administration to protect the rights of the minorities.

The cooperation of the administration to maintain law and order situation on the occasion of Christmas is appreciable, he added.

The administration was providing foolproof security for Christian, Pastor Adel said adding, “All the religions of the world teach love to humanity and by spreading this teaching we can make the world a peaceful place. "